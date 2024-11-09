Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $96.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.03. The firm has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,072.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,825 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

