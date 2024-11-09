Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.250-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.8 billion-$28.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.7 billion. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $96.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,457,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.03. The company has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,072.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 3,422.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

