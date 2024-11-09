Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.37 and traded as low as $22.15. Global X SuperDividend ETF shares last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 259,676 shares traded.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $771.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDIV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,804 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 76,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 128.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

