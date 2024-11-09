Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.09.

Shares of GMED traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $80.88. 1,804,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,414. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $84.87.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $625.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.69 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,318.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,318.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,850. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 375,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 17.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,136,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $77,852,000 after purchasing an additional 172,605 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $611,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

