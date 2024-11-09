Golden Entertainment, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.
Golden Entertainment has a payout ratio of 94.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Golden Entertainment to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.
Golden Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $32.21. 326,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $912.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $42.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GDEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie cut their price target on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $25,756.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,896.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.
