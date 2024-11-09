Golden Entertainment, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Golden Entertainment has a payout ratio of 94.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Golden Entertainment to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $32.21. 326,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $912.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie cut their price target on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Golden Entertainment

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $25,756.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,896.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.