Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GWO. Barclays lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.63.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

TSE:GWO traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$49.09. 843,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,517. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$38.44 and a 1 year high of C$49.54. The company has a market cap of C$45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 37.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.95.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.83 billion. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.4525194 EPS for the current year.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great-West Lifeco

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total value of C$1,656,344.28. In related news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total transaction of C$1,656,344.28. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$1,135,888.00. 70.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Featured Stories

