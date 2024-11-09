Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Given New $16.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GO. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GO traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,080,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,729. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,580.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $1,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,762.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,580.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,876,548. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,579,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 677.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,981,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,741 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 505.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 43,358 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 137.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 197,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 114,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Articles

