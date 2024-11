Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Announces $1.92 Thrice Yearly Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) declared a Thrice Yearly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.921 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a dividend payout ratio of 92.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.37. The company had a trading volume of 61,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,011. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $90.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMAB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

