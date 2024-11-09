Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.83% from the company’s previous close.

GH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

GH opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $37.04.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 660.24% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

