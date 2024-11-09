Guggenheim Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock Price

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Guggenheim from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 171.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $316.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics

In other news, insider Boxer Capital Management, Llc sold 3,080,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $9,671,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,610,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,415.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Boxer Capital Management, Llc sold 3,080,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $9,671,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,610,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,415.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,001,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,217,110. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,965,400 shares of company stock valued at $25,156,782. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 1,448.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 64.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

