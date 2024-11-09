Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Dbs Bank assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.79.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. 9,742,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,816,506. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,669 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,286 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 111,482 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 204.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742,334 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

