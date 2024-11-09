HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $116.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

SAVA stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $26.95. 2,036,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of -0.59. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.79. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 9.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,356,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 146.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

