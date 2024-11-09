HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Immunovant from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Get Immunovant alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMVT

Immunovant Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of IMVT stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 683,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,532. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Immunovant will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $91,782.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,512,495.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 4,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $128,780.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 322,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,534,587.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William L. Macias sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $91,782.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,144 shares in the company, valued at $10,512,495.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,277 shares of company stock worth $941,919 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 98.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 35,589 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 9.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Immunovant by 11.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,478,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,314,000 after buying an additional 650,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.