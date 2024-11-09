HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 172.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair raised shares of Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of SLDB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.87. 150,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,789. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $226.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.92.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 283.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 920,404 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $23,935,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 135.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,728,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 994,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

