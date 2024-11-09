Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 3.1 %

TSE HWX opened at C$6.85 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$5.88 and a one year high of C$8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HWX. Raymond James raised Headwater Exploration to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.39.

About Headwater Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.