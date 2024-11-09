Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Hello Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of MOMO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,348. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. Hello Group has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Hello Group had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Hello Group in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Hello Group by 439.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares in the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,773,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 472.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

