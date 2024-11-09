Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $78.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,810. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.15. Hologic has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hologic by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $490,931,000 after buying an additional 2,753,016 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,827,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,669,000 after buying an additional 885,524 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1,023.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 895,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,506,000 after purchasing an additional 815,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $39,427,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

