HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.80.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.70 target price on shares of HUYA in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

HUYA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,626. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $750.52 million, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.35. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of HUYA by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

