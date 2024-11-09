IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 2170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

IHI Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. IHI had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.77%. On average, analysts expect that IHI Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation designs and builds engineering solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. The company engages in the manufacturing, sale, and provision of services related to power systems plants for land use and power systems for chips; carbon solutions comprising boilers and storage facilities; components for nuclear power plants; bridges and water gates, transport systems, shield systems, and concrete construction materials; vehicular turbochargers, parking, heat treatment and surface engineering; transport machineries; logistics and industrial systems; and rotating machineries comprising compressors, separation systems, and turbochargers for ships.

