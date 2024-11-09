Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $254.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $252.00 to $254.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

Get Illumina alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Stock Down 2.6 %

ILMN stock opened at $151.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.09 and its 200 day moving average is $123.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,516,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $328,158,000 after buying an additional 87,599 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 161.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,073.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,466 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.