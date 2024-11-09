Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $80.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.69. 199,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,184. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 0.72. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

