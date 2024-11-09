Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of IMNM stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,121. Immunome has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $30.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.11). Immunome had a negative net margin of 2,435.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Max Rosett sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $230,223.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,090.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Immunome news, CFO Max Rosett sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $230,223.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,090.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $97,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,613.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Immunome during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,994,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Immunome during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Immunome by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 655,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 61,284 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Immunome during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,038,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Immunome by 113.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,425,000 after buying an additional 1,194,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

