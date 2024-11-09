Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, reports. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $179.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.68 million.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 95,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,652. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $7.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.10%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

