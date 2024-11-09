Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

INOD has been the topic of several other reports. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Innodata in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innodata currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Get Innodata alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on INOD

Innodata Trading Up 75.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

Shares of Innodata stock traded up $18.44 on Friday, hitting $42.78. 9,608,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Innodata has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 475.39 and a beta of 2.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOD. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Innodata by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innodata in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innodata

(Get Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.