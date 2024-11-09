Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Shares Purchased by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Free Report) by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,180 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFTY. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 287,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 114.8% during the second quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 233,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 124,582 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FFTY opened at $30.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.50. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

