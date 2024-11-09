Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) is Corrado Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Corrado Advisors LLC lessened its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April makes up approximately 1.7% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 19,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 321,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.8 %

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.