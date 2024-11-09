Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells 27,171 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 27,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $165,743.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,616 shares in the company, valued at $937,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of ARDX stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.92. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at $16,020,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after buying an additional 1,883,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after buying an additional 1,584,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after acquiring an additional 365,809 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 363,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
