Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells 27,171 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 27,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $165,743.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,616 shares in the company, valued at $937,057.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.92. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at $16,020,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after buying an additional 1,883,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after buying an additional 1,584,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after acquiring an additional 365,809 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 363,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardelyx

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.