Insider Selling: Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Director Sells $16,833.30 in Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.10, for a total transaction of $16,833.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,298.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $529.02 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $418.60 and a 12-month high of $555.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $523.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,747,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,623,128,000 after acquiring an additional 621,636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,218,132,000 after acquiring an additional 211,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,688,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,765,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,087,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,276,000 after acquiring an additional 150,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,937,000 after acquiring an additional 125,262 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $509.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $614.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.56.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

