Insider Selling: Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Senior Officer Sells 2,417 Shares of Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 2,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.58, for a total transaction of C$400,206.86.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE TRI traded up C$0.50 on Friday, hitting C$234.03. 205,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,758. The company has a market cap of C$105.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$177.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$242.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$230.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$227.77.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 41.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$235.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$251.00 to C$256.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$197.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Thomson Reuters

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.