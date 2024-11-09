Insider Selling: Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Senior Officer Sells 2,417 Shares of Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 2,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.58, for a total transaction of C$400,206.86.
Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.2 %
TSE TRI traded up C$0.50 on Friday, hitting C$234.03. 205,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,758. The company has a market cap of C$105.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$177.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$242.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$230.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$227.77.
Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 41.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Thomson Reuters
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Thomson Reuters
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.