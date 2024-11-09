Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Given New $260.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

NYSE IBP traded down $7.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,807. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $121.83 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.32.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.13). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 496.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.6% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 65,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 149.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after buying an additional 48,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 41.6% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 80,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

