Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.5% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $514.14. 22,924,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,420,211. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $369.57 and a fifty-two week high of $514.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.30.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.