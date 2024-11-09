Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 152,492 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 60,645 shares.The stock last traded at $81.40 and had previously closed at $82.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $604.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average is $79.57.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.