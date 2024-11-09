Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for November 9th (BR, EXPE, EXTR, FLWS, MRC, NWPX, PCTY, PDSB, RGCO, SCL)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, November 9th:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

