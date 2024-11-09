Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for November 9th (BR, EXPE, EXTR, FLWS, MRC, NWPX, PCTY, PDSB, RGCO, SCL)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, November 9th:
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
