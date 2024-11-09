iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.500–1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.0 million-$200.0 million. iRobot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -4.910–4.600 EPS.

iRobot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IRBT opened at $6.97 on Friday. iRobot has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $210.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.41 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 100.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that iRobot will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on iRobot

About iRobot

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.