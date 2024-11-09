Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.71. 1,260,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,211. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.99. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,127.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,575. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.