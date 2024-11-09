iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Decreased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 411,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 334,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,613 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 153,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.33 and a one year high of $59.00.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

