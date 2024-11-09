iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $601.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $574.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $435.37 and a 52 week high of $602.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

