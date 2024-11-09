iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $66.05. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

