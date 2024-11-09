iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) Stock Price Up 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $28.09. Approximately 67,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 20,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap Chinese securities. The fund covers roughly the bottom 14% of Chinese securities by market cap. ECNS was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

