iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Lindbrook Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $35,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $398.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $374.05 and its 200-day moving average is $360.70. The firm has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $276.09 and a 12-month high of $399.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

