iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 424.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $309.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.46 and a one year high of $310.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.96.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

