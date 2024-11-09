iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) is Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,443 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up about 6.5% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $69,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,333,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,163,000 after purchasing an additional 860,698 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,198,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 481,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 236,257 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,108,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,563,000.

Shares of IWX opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.73. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $83.72.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

