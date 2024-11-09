iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Lifted by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,747 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises 0.9% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 334.5% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,235,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,688,418. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

