Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $181.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.1 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.77. 560,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,056. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $146.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.