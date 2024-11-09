James P. Todd Sells 1,000 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,778.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $191.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.81. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.39 and a 1-year high of $201.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Landstar System by 3,775.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 334,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,243,000 after buying an additional 326,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,697,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,080,000 after buying an additional 99,461 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 180,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after buying an additional 42,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,743,000 after buying an additional 37,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Landstar System by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 331,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,604,000 after buying an additional 33,962 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

