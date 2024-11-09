JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FROG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.10. 2,392,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,334. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40. JFrog has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $557,598.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,027,493 shares in the company, valued at $136,043,960.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,612,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,987,665.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $557,598.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,027,493 shares in the company, valued at $136,043,960.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,031 shares of company stock worth $3,618,247 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in JFrog in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,576,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 394.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,864 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,337,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 86.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 119,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 55,296 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,251,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

