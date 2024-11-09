JMP Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock Price

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ECPG. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Capmk upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Encore Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

ECPG opened at $49.97 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.22). Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 450.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 54.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

