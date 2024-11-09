JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CARG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.59.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CARG

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CARG traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.81. 1,309,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,031. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $218.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $795,812.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 449,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,340.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CarGurus news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,127 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $123,562.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,740.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $795,812.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 449,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,340.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,794 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.