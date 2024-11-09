Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Kemper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $67.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.85. Kemper has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $68.12.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kemper will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

