Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Kemper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.
Kemper Stock Performance
NYSE:KMPR opened at $67.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.85. Kemper has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $68.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.
View Our Latest Stock Report on KMPR
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kemper
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.