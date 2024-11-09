Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $480-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.70 million. Kennametal also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.700 EPS.

Kennametal Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $32.18.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMT. Bank of America lowered Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

